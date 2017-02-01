Featured Jobs

WASHINGTON – The Indian Health Service has announced the opening of the application period for its 2017 scholarship and loan repayment programs with improvements that look to increase the long-term workforces at eligible Indian health facilities.

An estimated $13.7 million will be available for scholarships and $30 million will be available for loan repayments this application round.

New scholarship applications are due on March 28. Current scholarship recipients interested in extending their awards must apply by Feb. 28. Loan repayment applicants