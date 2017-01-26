Featured Jobs

The exhibit explores traditional California Indian food sources, their sophisticated system of environmental knowledge and the importance of native foods in contemporary California Indian communities.

Through April 16, 2017



LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Filled with historic and contemporary photographs, baskets and other artifacts, food specimens, memoirs, and recipes, Seaweed, Salmon, and Manzanita Cider: A California Indian Feast is a traveling exhibition from the Grace Hudson Museum and Exhibit Envoy. The exhibit, which opens at the Los Altos History Museum on January

…