Featured Jobs

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Museum officials said construction of the American Indian Cultural Center & Museum in Oklahoma City may resume…
SEATTLE – The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has ordered Nov. 27 as the final deadline for class…
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - President Donald Trump's executive actions on the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines are aimed at turning…
Cherokee Nation whose headquarters are located in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma is a national leader in Indian tribal governments and economic development in Oklahoma, We are a dynamic, progressive organization, which owns several business enterprises and administers a variety of services for the Cherokee people in Northeastern Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits plan with Comprehensive Health, Life, 401(k),…
CHICAGO (AP) – The night before Donald Trump’s inauguration, five environmental lawyers filed a federal court brief defending an Obama administration clean-water rule that the new president and his Republican allies have targeted for elimination, considering it burdensome to landowners.
The move served as a warning that environmentalists, facing a hostile administration and a Republican-dominated Congress, are prepared to battle in court against what they fear will be a wave of unfavorable policies concerning climate change, wildlife protection, federal lands and
WASHINGTON – The Indian Health Service has announced the opening of the application period for its 2017 scholarship and loan repayment programs with improvements that look to increase the long-term workforces at eligible Indian health facilities.
An estimated $13.7 million will be available for scholarships and $30 million will be available for loan repayments this application round.
New scholarship applications are due on March 28. Current scholarship recipients interested in extending their awards must apply by Feb. 28. Loan repayment applicants…
CHOCTAW, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s only Indian casino operator plans to expand to a third site.
The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians says it will open a casino on the reservation’s Red Water community, on the northern edge of Carthage in Leake County.
The band operates two interlinked casinos just west of Philadelphia, as well as one at the Bok Homa community near Sandersville in Jones County.
The Tribal Council voted 9-7 for the plan Friday, a news release states.
RENO, Nev. (AP) – A Native American tribal chairman in northern Nevada is asking for the resignation of a high school basketball coach who sent a text message to one of his players that said, “Get ready to scalp or be scalped,” a newspaper reported.
Virginia City girls basketball coach Ken Fujii has apologized for the message he sent to the player on Jan. 13 before his team played Pyramid Lake High.
Vinton Hawley, chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe,