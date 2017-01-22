Featured Jobs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a federal judge to block the U.S. Army… Read More
WASHINGTON – The Department of the Interior announced on Jan. 11 that an additional $7.9 million has been transferred to the… Read More
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Indigenous women will join the national Women's March on Washington, D.C. January 21, 2017. Indigenous Women Rise: Women's… Read More
The Presidential Search Committee and Board of Regents invite nominations and applications for the position of President of Connors State College, located in Warner, Oklahoma.
CSC is a state-supported, residential, two-year college established in 1908 with its main campus located in the rural setting of Warner, Oklahoma, and a branch campus located in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Fall 2016 enrollment was 2,353.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – A federal judge said Wednesday he won’t keep the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline’s disputed crossing under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg denied Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners’ request to stop the Corps from proceeding until he rules on whether the company already has the necessary permission to lay pipe under Lake Oahe, the water source for the
PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) – Pawnee Bill’s Old Town Indian Trading Post was an idea that catered to the modern world of the 1920s and the growing use of automobiles, with a nod to the past – trading with Native Americans.
Pawnee Bill, born Gordon William Lillie, was a performer known for his Wild West shows at the turn of the 20th century. He saw the rise of the automobile and the new roads being built as an opportunity to establish a place
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – An Oklahoma-based American Indian tribe is accusing the National Indian Gaming Commission of shirking a federal court order to reconsider an earlier decision that prohibited the tribe from conducting gambling on its land in southern New Mexico.
Attorneys for the Fort Sill Apache filed a motion Tuesday, calling for the commission to be held in contempt.
A previous order required the commission to reconsider its 2015 decision as part of a settlement process after receiving an opinion
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new agreement between the state of Michigan and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi could give five schools more resources to change their Native American mascots.
The federal government approved an amendment last month to a nearly 20-year-old agreement between the tribe and Michigan. The change puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a special fund dedicated to promoting understanding, history and good relationships with the state’s Native Americans.
“This fund demonstrates our commitment