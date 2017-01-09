Featured Jobs

MONTE VISTA, Colo. (AP) – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is looking to eliminate a solar development zone in southern… Read More
MONUMENT VALLEY, Utah - Hundreds gathered during the first snow of the new year to celebrate a newly designated national monument,… Read More
Interior Department Announces Grants for Underrepresented Communities Through Historic Preservation Fund
$500,000 to support greater inclusion of nation’s rich diversity
New Mexico State University (NMSU), located in Las Cruces, New Mexico, seeks an accomplished leader, communicator, and innovator for the position of Senior Vice President for Administration and Finance (SVPAF). Founded in 1888, NMSU is a land-grant institution and a comprehensive research institution of higher education. Our institution is dedicated to teaching, research and public service, and outreach. A Hispanic-serving… Read More
GENEVA (AP) – Swiss authorities have taken the highly unusual step of wading into a dispute between international advocacy groups, agreeing to mediate over claims that conservation group WWF failed to do enough to stop “ecoguards” it supports in Cameroon from abusing members of an indigenous rainforest tribe.
Survival International, a London-based group that advocates for tribal peoples, on Thursday called the Swiss government’s unprecedented action a breakthrough in the case it filed last year, which pits advocates of vulnerable communities
SEATTLE (AP) – Philanthropist Harriet Bullitt has donated her rare collection of photographer Edward S. Curtis’ work on tribal life in the early 20th century to The Seattle Public Library.
City Librarian Marcellus Turner says the library is “beyond honored” to receive the collection, called “The North American Indian.”
Curtis, the famed Seattle photographer who died in 1952, feared tribal traditions were vanishing and made it his life’s work to document them.
Over three decades, Curtis and his collaborators observed more
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A county commission in northwest Nebraska will decide as early as next week whether to recommend that the state shut down four beer stores blamed for widespread alcoholism on a South Dakota Indian reservation.
But at least one of the three commissioners said he doesn’t believe that stopping the sales in Whiteclay would solve the problems on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.
Advocates on both sides made their case Thursday before the Sheridan County Board of Commissioners.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new agreement between the state of Michigan and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi could give five schools more resources to change their Native American mascots.
The federal government approved an amendment last month to a nearly 20-year-old agreement between the tribe and Michigan. The change puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a special fund dedicated to promoting understanding, history and good relationships with the state’s Native Americans.
“This fund demonstrates our commitment