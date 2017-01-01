Featured Jobs

Eufaula Indian Health Center



Ross Group solicitation for bids (bid notice), Design Package 2: Building.

Overall project: Construction of new clinic and storage buildings totaling an estimated 74,000 sq. ft.

This project is planned to achieve LEED Certifiable.

Solicitation closes January 19th at 2:00 PM.

Details for solicitation 04257.10 may be obtained by submitting an email request to