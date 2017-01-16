Featured Jobs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota, with main opposing groups asking for activism to be spread around the U.S., a call heeded when a banner was unfurled during an NFL game on New Year’s Day.



The message also has evolved from a struggle against a single four-state pipeline to an effort to advance the rights of Native Americans, the leader

…