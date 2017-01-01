Featured Jobs

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Sunday that it won't grant an easement for the Dakota… Read More
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) – More people who speak Alaska Native languages will be able to receive translated election material thanks to… Read More
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Ancient One is going home.
One of the oldest and most complete skeletons found in North
The White Eagle Health Center - Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma is hiring for Tribal Management Project Coordinator
Salary: DOE
Professional/Management/Regular/Full-time
Benefits, Full Time - Monday thru Friday 8:00am-4:30pm
Summary: This position shall coordinate all Tribal Management Grant (TMG) Project activities which include areas involving financial/accounting; budget management/formulation, systems integration (where feasible and possible); AAAHC accreditation, E.H.R. information technology, related policy development, financial
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The federal government won’t send 100 federal officers to help police protests against the Dakota Access oil pipeline in North Dakota as requested, drawing a sharp rebuke Wednesday by the county sheriff who wanted the help as well as the head of the National Sheriffs’ Association.
Sending border patrol and members of the U.S. Marshals Service Special Operations Group might escalate, not ease, tensions between law enforcement and protesters who’ve camped on federal land for months, Justice
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Following 14 years of stalwart efforts to preserve Native American sacred sites from desecration and to protect natural resources from fracking, uranium mining and overharvesting of timber, the nonprofit Defenders of the Black Hills has decided to call it quits.
The organization’s final meeting was conducted Saturday at the Mother Butler Center in Rapid City, and with smiles, hugs and a few tears likely. At the farewell, supporters celebrated nearly a decade and a half of
Eufaula Indian Health Center
Ross Group solicitation for bids (bid notice), Design Package 2: Building.
Overall project: Construction of new clinic and storage buildings totaling an estimated 74,000 sq. ft.
This project is planned to achieve LEED Certifiable.
Solicitation closes January 19th at 2:00 PM.
Details for solicitation 04257.10 may be obtained by submitting an email request to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.Read More
GREENFIELD, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school widely criticized over a banner displayed at a prep school football game recalling the country's mistreatment of Native Americans is responding with an action plan that includes more apologies and history lessons for its students.
The banner was made by some Greenfield-McClain High School cheerleaders for the school's matchup with a longtime rival football team, the Hillsboro High School Indians, on Oct. 30. It read: "Hey Indians, Get Ready for a Trail of Tears