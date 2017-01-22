Featured Jobs

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) – Pawnee Bill’s Old Town Indian Trading Post was an idea that catered to the modern world of the 1920s and the growing use of automobiles, with a nod to the past – trading with Native Americans.



Pawnee Bill, born Gordon William Lillie, was a performer known for his Wild West shows at the turn of the 20th century. He saw the rise of the automobile and the new roads being built as an opportunity to establish a place

…