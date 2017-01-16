January 16, 2017
Featured Jobs

  • #2017-12817 Inpatient RN/PRN

    Cherokee Nation whose headquarters are located in beautiful Tahlequah, Oklahoma is a national leader in Indian tribal governments and economic development in Oklahoma, We are a dynamic, progressive organization, which owns several business enterprises and administers a variety of services for the Cherokee people in Northeastern Oklahoma. Cherokee Nation offers an exceptional employee benefits plan with Comprehensive Health, Life, 401(k),

News

  • akota Access protests across US encouraged

    BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The front lines of the battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline are shifting away from the dwindling encampment in North Dakota, with main opposing groups asking for activism to be spread around the U.S., a call heeded when a banner was unfurled during an NFL game on New Year’s Day.

    The message also has evolved from a struggle against a single four-state pipeline to an effort to advance the rights of Native Americans, the leader

Life

  • Historic partnership forged to address Native food crisis

    MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) announced today its partnership with the Corporation for National and Community Service and the Indigenous Food and Agriculture Initiative (IFAI) to create a cadre of “Native Food Sovereignty Fellows.” The 21 initial fellows will be AmeriCorps VISTA volunteers working in teams in 10 low-resource Native American communities to establish and stabilize food sovereignty efforts, food systems, and tribal economies that build economic opportunities around food and agriculture.

    As an initiative of its

Business

  • Nebraska town’s massive beer sales likely not in danger

    LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – Officials have recommended that a small Nebraska town whose four beer stores sold the equivalent of 3.5 million cans in 2015 be allowed to maintain liquor sales despite ongoing concerns over widespread alcoholism on a bordering Native American reservation.

    County officials voted 3-0 Tuesday to recommend that the state renew the liquor licenses of the stores in Whiteclay, a town with a dozen full-time residents that abuts the dry Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Some

Sports

  • Funds could rid Michigan schools of Native American mascots

    LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A new agreement between the state of Michigan and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi could give five schools more resources to change their Native American mascots.

    The federal government approved an amendment last month to a nearly 20-year-old agreement between the tribe and Michigan. The change puts a portion of state revenue sharing into a special fund dedicated to promoting understanding, history and good relationships with the state’s Native Americans.

    “This fund demonstrates our commitment

