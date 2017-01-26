Featured Jobs

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – The company building the Dakota Access oil pipeline wants a federal judge to block the U.S. Army… Read More
LANGLEY, Va. (AP) – On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump on Saturday berated the media over its coverage of his inauguration, and turned a bridge-building first visit to CIA headquarters into an airing of grievances about “dishonest” journalists. But it was Trump who spread inaccuracies about the size of the crowds at his swearing in.
Standing in front of a memorial for fallen CIA agents, Trump assured intelligence officials, “I am so behind you.” He made no
The exhibit explores traditional California Indian food sources, their sophisticated system of environmental knowledge and the importance of native foods in contemporary California Indian communities.
Through April 16, 2017
LOS ALTOS, Calif. – Filled with historic and contemporary photographs, baskets and other artifacts, food specimens, memoirs, and recipes, Seaweed, Salmon, and Manzanita Cider: A California Indian Feast is a traveling exhibition from the Grace Hudson Museum and Exhibit Envoy. The exhibit, which opens at the Los Altos History Museum on January
DOVER, Del. (AP) – A Delaware judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by United Parcel Service shareholders over allegations that the company illegally shipped untaxed cigarettes.
New York authorities sued the Atlanta-based company in federal court in 2015, claiming it had violated a 2005 agreement regarding illegal cigarette shipments, mostly from retailers on Native American reservations.
Shareholders sued UPS directors last year on behalf of the company, saying they failed to comply with their oversight responsibilities, leaving UPS potentially liable for
RENO, Nev. (AP) – A Native American tribal chairman in northern Nevada is asking for the resignation of a high school basketball coach who sent a text message to one of his players that said, “Get ready to scalp or be scalped,” a newspaper reported.
Virginia City girls basketball coach Ken Fujii has apologized for the message he sent to the player on Jan. 13 before his team played Pyramid Lake High.
Vinton Hawley, chairman of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe,